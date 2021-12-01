The CEO of Ranial explains how the Internet of Things (IoT) can benefit the manufacturing, healthcare, and energy industries.

Ranial Systems is a major Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider and a software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup. It combines cognitive AI with edge computing runtime, ushering in a new era of digital transformation that promises to impact the industry forever.

A cloud-independent cognitive IoT runtime, an edge native platform that integrates software and hardware in a unique way to increase real-time process automation, automated monitoring, control activities, and operational intelligence, has been patented by the New York-based IoT business.

In addition, the solution decreases downtime, the likelihood of catastrophic failures, the extra expenses of scaling network and cloud infrastructure, and the performance bottlenecks that plague traditional IoT networks.

CognitIoT is the name of the platform, which is designed to be an industry-specific IoT solution. It operates by simulating the anatomical layers of the human nervous system and the coordination of the neuromotor system, which is related to Ranial CEO’s interest in biology.

Prasenjit Bhadra is the founder of a startup that has transformed the edge computing sector by transforming data into actionable insight and automating complicated operations.

Ranial’s staff “has managed large digital transformation programs and co-innovation activities in RFID, Enterprise Mobility, Sensors, and Actuators in the last two decades,” according to CEO and founder Prasenjit Bhadra. And his goal is to transform IoT devices from data collectors to real-time decision support systems.

Ranial hopes to accomplish this through speeding up cognitive IoT solutions that address climate change-related issues like sustainability, mass adoption of electric vehicles, renewable energy, cybersecurity risks, intelligent manufacturing, and more. Ranial, on the other hand, is tackling the strategic imperatives of green innovation and sustainability in general.

In fact, its new IoT platform can help with renewable energy plant management, including distribution grid monitoring and other automated processes, so that clean energy can be produced and delivered continuously and intelligently.

Renewable energy is critical for tackling climate change, and energy-intensive businesses should be at the forefront of implementing cleaner alternatives. In 2019, industrial emissions accounted for nearly a quarter (23%) of total greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.

However, given the fact that climate change is already occurring, Prasenjit Bhadra believes that the platform will soon be able to closely monitor weather conditions and issue timely alerts to prevent casualties during natural catastrophes.

In the manufacturing business, the CognitIoT system may assist manage the supply chain intelligently while regulating energy usage to boost efficiency.