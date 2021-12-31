The CEO of Nimbus Platform, Alex Lemberg, discusses the benefits of blockchain technology.

Despite its growing popularity, many people are still unfamiliar with the applications of blockchain technology. Blockchain has shown to be important in our fast-paced world, particularly in the financial sector. However, just a few people are aware of the technology’s potential in numerous businesses. Mr. Alex Lemberg is one of the few people who understands the ins and outs of blockchain and its untapped potential.

Mr. Alex Lemberg is the founder and CEO of Nimbus, a platform that provides quick and easy access to both decentralized and traditional financial markets. Newcomers can use Nimbus to gain access to a wide range of financial products while maintaining complete control over their assets. Their options include everything from loans and lending to IPO participation and start-up finance, as well as practical tactics like the n-NFT, which balances risks and yields based on the demands of the user. Lemberg previously worked on Wall Street as a Business Analyst for Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital, and a number of other firms.

Mr. Alex Lemberg has a lot of experience with blockchain technology and knows how to use it to keep a streamlined and user-friendly environment.

“By comprehending the revolutionary potentials, I mean comprehending the distributed ledger, the smart contract, and the technology’s permissionless infrastructure, and treating it as such regardless of location.” According to Lemberg, blockchain fosters trust in an atmosphere where it is lacking, emphasizing its importance.

According to Lemberg, the entrepreneur-based economy is strongly reliant on institutions. “One thing stays evident when comparing the first transaction to the transactions we perform today: we don’t necessarily know the people with whom we do business.” More institutions, according to Lemberg, are needed to lessen the high level of insecurity and untrustworthy connections that are already growing.

He explained, “We began to construct institutions to bridge the gap for any transaction.” Lemberg believes that with blockchain technology, society would be able to rely less on institutions to carry out transactions, but he also stated that blockchain will not fully replace institutions.

Because they have surplus liquidity and transactions are rapid, blockchain will play a larger part in the way businesses are conducted in the long run. While Lemberg acknowledges that blockchain is new to both institutions and the retail market, he believes that retail investors will not wait for institutions to catch up. This means they can conduct business outside of a financial institution without having to pay the costs that banks charge.

