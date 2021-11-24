The CEO of JP Morgan has discovered that he cannot make jokes about the Chinese Communist Party.

Jamie Dimon, the 65-year-old CEO of JP Morgan Chase, apologized on Wednesday for a joke he made about the Chinese Communist Party.

JP Morgan Chase, he earlier stated, would outlast the Chinese Communist Party.

“I joked the other day that the Communist Party, like JP Morgan, is celebrating its 100th anniversary.” “I’d wager that we’ll last longer,” Dimon said in a series of CEO interviews at Boston College on Tuesday. “I’m not allowed to say that in China.” They’re probably paying attention regardless.” “I regret making that remark, and I should not have said it.” “I was trying to underline our company’s strength and durability,” Dimon said in a statement released by JP Morgan.

According to Reuters, US banks see China as a potential source of future growth and go to considerable efforts to avoid upsetting Chinese officials. Executives must choose their words carefully or risk facing backlash for perceived transgressions.

But this isn’t the first time Dimon has made a controversial statement. He stated that he could defeat Donald Trump in a presidential election because he earned his money on his own, yet he later apologized and conceded that he would be a bad politician.

He’s also a skeptic of cryptocurrencies, claiming that “I personally believe that bitcoin is worthless” and that cryptocurrencies have “no fundamental value.”

According to Forbes, Dimon has been the CEO of JP Morgan since 2005 and has a net worth of $1.9 billion.