The CEO of HSBC supports Hong Kong’s Coronavirus Isolation.

Despite growing anxiety in the finance industry about Hong Kong’s international isolation, the CEO of Asia-focused lending giant HSBC endorsed Hong Kong’s decision to mimic China’s zero-Covid plan on Thursday.

During the pandemic, Hong Kong maintained some of the world’s strictest quarantine and travel restrictions.

The technique has kept infections low, but it has cut off an economic hub dubbed “Asia’s World City” from the rest of the world for the past 20 months.

The city’s fortunes have been linked to China’s rigorous coronavirus approach, with the government stating that normalization of travel with the mainland must occur before any reopening to the rest of the world.

Noel Quinn, the CEO of HSBC, stated he agreed with this strategy.

In an interview with Bloomberg, he remarked, “It’s critical for Hong Kong to establish what they need to establish with China on reopening.”

“I don’t want to do anything that puts that in jeopardy. I’d like to return to Hong Kong as soon as possible, and I’ll do so when the authorities deem it appropriate “Added he.

Quinn’s remarks contrast with rising concern among foreign corporations in Hong Kong about the difficulty in retaining and recruiting personnel as competing finance centers reopen.

Almost half of big international banks and asset managers are considering relocating people or activities out of the city, according to a recent study by the city’s primary banking lobby group.

FedEx announced on Wednesday that it was closing its crew base in Hong Kong and sending pilots overseas due to public health regulations.

Earlier this week, during a whistlestop visit to the city when he was granted unusual permission to escape obligatory quarantine, Jamie Dimon, Quinn’s counterpart at JP Morgan Chase, warned that his firm was struggling to recruit and retain employees.

Quinn spoke to Bloomberg at a meeting of executives in Singapore who have resumed foreign business travel and adopted a “live with the virus” attitude.

Most visitors to Hong Kong are required to stay in a hotel for 2-3 weeks, a regulation that officials have stated will continue well into 2022.

For London-based HSBC, which makes the vast majority of its revenues in Asia, China and Hong Kong are critical markets.

It has been hesitant of making pronouncements that would enrage Beijing, which has a history of punishing companies that oppose official policy.

HSBC endorsed Beijing’s plan to impose a national security measure on Hong Kong last year. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.