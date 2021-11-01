The CEO of Emirates has scheduled a meeting with Boeing to discuss the 777X delays.

Emirates Airline’s chief executive said on Monday that the airline will hold conversations with Boeing about the delayed 777X “before and during” this month’s Dubai Air Show.

The airline has regularly expressed dissatisfaction with the arrival of the long-haul plane, which has been delayed due to a slew of safety and technical issues.

When asked about talks with Boeing, Emirates CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said at a press conference, “There will be a dialogue before and during the air show.”

At the 2013 Dubai Air Show, Emirates announced an order for 150 777Xs, which was later altered. Emirates president Tim Clark was quoted in May as stating he feared a 2025 delay.

Emirates has also mentioned the possibility of switching part of its obligations for the smaller Boeing 787 Dreamliner, according to Bloomberg News, and has expressed worries about the new plane’s performance in desert conditions.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Ahmed stated that the economic recovery and return of demand are showing “promising” indicators, particularly as the end-of-year vacations approach.

“We think growth is great,” he said.

More than 80,000 people are anticipated to attend the Dubai Air Show, which will be held from November 14 to 18, with mandated masks and social separation, according to officials.