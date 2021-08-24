The CEO of Airbnb hopes to ‘inspire’ other businesses to help Afghan refugees: ‘There is no time to waste.’

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky stated on Tuesday that his company will shelter 20,000 Afghan refugees for free beginning on Tuesday, in the aim of inspiring other businesses to help alleviate one of the world’s “worst humanitarian crises.”

“One of the most serious humanitarian crises of our time is the displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the United States and elsewhere. After announcing the decision, Chesky wrote on Twitter, “We feel a responsibility to stand up.”

Chesky stated that member hosts will be compensated for renting their homes to Afghans, but he did not indicate how long they will be living there. Airbnb will collaborate with overseas non-profits and its own non-profit arm, Airbnb.org, to manage the endeavor, according to Chesky.

Since the Taliban insurgent organization took control of Kabul on August 15, the predicament of Afghans seeking to flee the Islamic militant group’s hardline rule has become more urgent. Afghans pouring into Kabul’s international airport in chaotic scenes that have become typical of the country’s chaos.

Airbnb’s move was portrayed in a second press release as being in line with its previous efforts to assist persons displaced by COVID-19 and natural disasters throughout the world from becoming homeless. The post went on to explain how the commitment would function, stating that money for Airbnb.org and donations to the Airbnb Refugee Fund would come directly from the firm and Chesky.

The United States is currently rushing against a deadline of August 31 to evacuate tens of thousands of refugees. Chesky stated emphatically that there is “no time to waste” in assisting displaced Afghans, and that it is his desire to see them reclaim their lives.

“My aim is that the Airbnb community will give not just a secure location to rest and start over for these 20,000 refugees, but also a warm welcome home,” Chesky stated in a news release.

The International Rescue Committee’s (IRC) President and CEO, David Miliband, commended Airbnb for its dedication to assisting Afghans in need. Milibrand expressed his gratitude to the company for “providing their support and infrastructure to meet this moment” as the migrants start over.