The CEO explains the anti-harassment policy. Scandal-plagued Activision Blizzard gets a boost.

Following allegations of discrimination against women at Activision Blizzard, the company’s CEO announced on Thursday measures to tighten anti-harassment protections at the company, including a pay decrease.

Employee demonstrations and a state lawsuit have targeted Activision, which is based in California and is accused of enabling toxic workplace conditions and sexual harassment against women.

Bobby Kotick, the company’s CEO, apologized and said he’s requested the board to reduce his compensation to the legal minimum in California, which is $62,500, until the panel “determines that we’ve achieved the transformational gender-related goals.”

Earlier this year, shareholders reportedly approved a $154 million remuneration plan for him.

“Call of Duty,” “World of Warcraft,” and “Candy Crush” are among the company’s many franchises.

Employees who report harassment will be “encouraged, protected, and heard,” according to Kotick, who also established a “zero tolerance” policy against it.

Employees who have alleged harassment have been subjected to retribution in some of the company’s investigations.

Any employee who is discovered to have retaliated against someone who has filed a complaint will be fired “immediately,” he stressed.

Kotick wrote, “Our goal is to have the tightest harassment and non-retaliation policies of any employer.”

Activision Blizzard also said that company will no longer compel alleged harassment or discrimination victims to go through arbitration, allowing them to take their case to civil court, which is a more public process.

On Thursday, the CEO committed to increase the representation of women and non-binary people at Activision by 50%, from the current 23%.

The corporation plans to invest $250 million in promoting diversity in the workplace.

Activision Blizzard has reached an agreement with a federal watchdog in the United States to establish a $18 million fund to address sexual harassment and gender discrimination allegations.

In mid-October, the video game publisher announced that “more than 20 people” had departed the company as a result of the claims and charges, and that another 20 workers had been penalized while still working for the company.

California’s governor signed into law a tougher framework for the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), which many corporations utilize in disputes with one or more employees, in early October.