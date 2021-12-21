The Central Bank of Lebanon estimates that Lebanon will require $12-15 billion to jumpstart its recovery.

Lebanon needs 12 to 15 billion dollars from its partners to jumpstart its economy and shore up rapidly dwindling foreign currency reserves, according to Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh.

Lebanon is mired in an unparalleled economic crisis, dubbed “one of the world’s worst in modern times” by the World Bank.

More than 80% of the population lives in poverty, and the currency has lost more than 90% of its black market value due to political wrangling that has prevented an agreement with the International Monetary Fund from being reached.

Salameh told AFP that his country’s quota at the International Monetary Fund is $4 billion.

“If countries contribute, we could reach 12 to 15 billion,” he said, “an amount that could assist Lebanon begin to rebuild and reestablish confidence.”

Last year, Lebanon defaulted on its debt for the first time, but political leaders have resisted key reforms demanded by donors in order to unlock needed funds.

In the meantime, the central bank’s necessary dollar reserves have been cut in half.

“The mandatory reserves have been reduced to 12.5 billion dollars,” said Salameh, who is widely regarded as a key perpetrator in an economic downturn blamed in part on central bank policy.

Prior to the commencement of the economic crisis in 2019, the mandated reserves were $32 billion.

The rapidly dwindling reserves are jeopardizing a subsidy scheme that had previously covered fuel, medication, grain, and other vital imports but has since run out of funds.

If no other steps are adopted to prevent the erosion of the Lebanese pound, the central bank can afford to finance partial subsidies on a few remaining critical imports for “approximately six to nine months,” Salameh added.

The Lebanese pound, which has been officially set at 1,507 to the dollar since 1997, hit a new low of nearly 30,000 to the dollar on the underground market earlier this month.

Salameh stated that the official fixed rate is “no longer realistic,” but that a unified currency rate is unrealistic in the absence of an IMF agreement and political stability.

Lebanon began IMF talks last year, which have been restarted in recent weeks, during which Lebanese officials agreed that financial sector losses total $69 billion.

Salameh stated, “Lebanon is still in the stage of crushing numbers.” “The Lebanese side has yet to propose a strategy for debate at the IMF.”