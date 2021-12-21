The Central Bank of Lebanon estimates that Lebanon will require $12-15 billion to jumpstart its recovery.

Lebanon needs 12 to 15 billion dollars from its partners to jumpstart its economy and shore up rapidly dwindling foreign currency reserves, according to Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh.

Lebanon is mired in an unparalleled economic crisis, dubbed “one of the world’s worst in modern times” by the World Bank.

More than 80% of the population lives in poverty, and the currency has lost more than 90% of its black market value due to political wrangling that has prevented an agreement with the International Monetary Fund from being reached.

Salameh told AFP that his country’s quota at the International Monetary Fund is $4 billion.

“If countries contribute, we could reach 12 to 15 billion,” he said, “an amount that could assist Lebanon begin to rebuild and reestablish confidence.”

Last year, Lebanon defaulted on its debt for the first time, but political leaders have resisted critical reforms sought by donors in order to free needed money.

Meanwhile, according to Salameh, the central bank’s mandated dollar reserves have been reduced by more than half. Salameh is widely seen as a main perpetrator in the economic collapse that many blame on central bank policies.

“The mandatory reserves are roughly 12.5 billion dollars,” Salameh said, adding that the central bank had freed up an additional $1.5 billion in reserves for spending.

Prior to the commencement of the economic crisis in 2019, the mandated reserves were $32 billion.

Salameh denied accusations that he was to blame for the crisis, claiming that “Lebanon would not have been able to keep on if it had not been for the central bank and its reserves.”

“The central bank deals with the consequences of the problem, not the cause.”

The rapidly dwindling reserves are jeopardizing a subsidy scheme that had previously covered fuel, medication, grain, and other vital imports but has since run out of funds.

If no other steps are adopted to prevent the erosion of the Lebanese pound, the central bank can afford to finance partial subsidies on a few remaining critical imports for “approximately six to nine months,” Salameh added.

The Lebanese pound, which has been officially set at 1,507 to the dollar since 1997, went for roughly 30,000 to the dollar on the illicit market earlier this month, a new low.

Salameh stated that the official fixed rate is “no longer realistic,” but that a unified currency rate is unrealistic in the absence of an IMF agreement and political stability.

