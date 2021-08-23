The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is advising some travelers to stay away from cruises for the time being. Here’s why.

Travelers with a “increased risk of serious illness,” regardless of vaccination status, are advised to avoid cruise ships, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new advice comes as a follow-up to a prior advisory that advised the unvaccinated against embarking on cruise ships.

“Severe illness” indicates that a person with COVID-19 may require hospitalization, intensive care, a ventilator to help them breathe, or possibly death, according to the CDC.

The CDC’s recommendations are for older adults, persons with medical issues, and pregnant women.

The CDC stated on its website that “the risk of contracting COVID-19 on a cruise ship is significant since the virus appears to spread more quickly among people in close quarters aboard ships.”

The adjustment comes as cases of the virus continue to rise across the United States as a result of the extremely contagious Delta strain, even among those who have been vaccinated.

Several cruise lines have made vaccinations mandatory for boarding their ships, with fully vaccinated cruises departing from the United States for guests aged 12 and up. Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line have started sailing with a need for proof of vaccination.

Cruise lines resumed sailing in U.S. waters in June for the first time since suspending operations during the COVID issue in March 2020. At the height of the pandemic, cruise ships were considered “superspreaders” of the coronavirus, with thousands of people contracting the virus aboard ships all around the world.

The CDC issued a no-sail order that effectively shut down the US cruise industry, with the ban only being lifted if a set of COVID safety precautions were followed before sailings from US ports could resume.

Despite the precautions, a small number of COVID cases have been documented onboard several cruise ships, with passengers and crew contracting the virus while on board.

Last week, Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said that from Sept. 3 to Nov. 1, all cruise passengers 12 and older must provide proof of vaccination for admission into the country, in addition to the COVID requirements.