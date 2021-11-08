The Catholic Church of France will announce its response to child abuse.

On Monday, France’s bishops will lay out their plans for compensating victims of clergy sexual abuse of children in a decades-long crisis.

After several days of deliberation, the 120 members of the Bishops’ Conference of France (CEF) convening at the Catholic shrine of Lourdes will decide what action to take.

The vote, which will be held behind closed doors, comes just a month after a shocking independent report revealed widespread child sexual abuse by priests dating back to the 1950s.

The investigation described the Church’s “veil of silence” regarding the abuses, claiming that 216,000 youngsters were sexually abused by priests throughout the decades.

For the first time, France’s bishops formally acknowledged the Church’s “institutional culpability” for the abuse on Friday.

On Saturday, senior clergy members knelt and prayed in a show of atonement that was appreciated by some victims of abuse but criticized by others as a hollow gesture.

Activists are demanding specifics on how the Church plans to pay the victims. They also want to know what reforms will be implemented to ensure that the misuse does not occur again.

Last month’s report by an independent commission included 45 suggestions for the Church.

According to Luc Crepy, the bishop of Versailles and the president of the CEP committee managing the subject, Monday’s reaction will be a “concrete translation” of those recommendations.

Bishops discussed problems such as financial compensation for victims, adjustments to priest training, proper control within the Church, and questions of doctrine at the CEF annual summit in Lourdes.

The Church in France should be able to implement compensation quite swiftly, and the CEF has already stated that the first payments would be made in 2022.

Hugues de Woillemont, a spokeswoman for the CEF, stated that all claims will be considered, regardless of whether they are past the criminal statute of limitations.

The Church has already announced the formation of an independent council to deal with these matters, and the chairwoman will be named on Monday.

Other matters, on the other hand, may have been decided higher up in the Church hierarchy.

When the government summoned the Archbishop of Rheims, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, last month, it appeared that doctrine was still a problem.

He had sparked outrage by claiming that priests were not obligated to disclose sexual abuse if they discovered it during a service.