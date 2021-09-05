The Carnage in Paris will take place on November 13, 2015.

On the night of November 13, 2015, jihadists killed 130 people and injured 350 more in the biggest terror assault in France’s history, when suicide bombers hit multiple prominent spots in Paris.

We take a look back at how the bloodbath unfolded:

Three suicide bombers blow themselves up outside the gates of France’s national stadium in Saint-Denis during a football match between France and Germany between 9:20 and 9:53 p.m.

Manuel Colaco Dias, a 63-year-old Portuguese bus driver who had resided in France for a long time, was slain.

The match is being watched by 80,000 people, including French President Francois Hollande, who is carefully escorted from the stadium to prevent causing mass panic among fans.

“It is a horror,” he declares in a televised speech to the nation a few hours later.

At the same time that the drama at the Stade de France is unfolding, a group of black-clad shooters travelling in a black Seat vehicle rain bullets at terrified evening drinkers in the capital’s chic central districts.

In a half-hour of carnage, 39 individuals are killed by assault guns.

At 9:25 p.m., the Petit Cambodge restaurant and Carillon bar along the Saint-Martin canal are attacked, followed by the Bonne Biere cafe, Casa Nostra pizza, and Belle Equipe restaurant.

One of the gunmen blows himself up in another establishment, Le Comptoir Voltaire, but no one else is killed.

A concert is in full motion two kilometers away at the Bataclan music venue, with a 1,500-strong throng enjoying the rock band Eagles of Death Metal.

A black Volkswagen Polo with Belgian license plates pulls up outside the venue around 9:40 p.m. Three men emerge, pistols drawn and bombs strapped to their bodies.

When the shooters break into the main hall and begin shooting into the crowd, the song “Kiss the Devil” is in full swing.

The slaughter lasts more than three hours and results in the deaths of 90 people.

One witness, who was 24 at the time, said, “I watch people fold like wheat against the wind.” “I turn around, and there are two armed men shooting at anything that moves… I’m down on the ground with everybody.”

Some onlookers manage to flee, while others seek refuge in the false ceilings or on the roof, while on the ground, a group of panicked persons pretended to be dead amid the bodies.

"My partner and I kept stating how much we loved each other. To the point where a man said to.