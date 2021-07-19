The Carlos Ghosn Saga’s Crucial Dates

Carlos Ghosn’s rollercoaster journey grabbed headlines all around the world, from his shocking detention to his daring escape from Japan.

Here are the essential dates to remember as a Tokyo court condemns a US father-son team to prison for assisting Ghosn’s escape:

On November 19, after landing in Tokyo on separate private flights, Ghosn and his adviser Greg Kelly are detained on suspicion of financial malfeasance.

They are accused of developing a conspiracy to conceal Ghosn’s remuneration as Nissan’s CEO and the head of a Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance.

Both deny any misconduct. In a spectacular fall from grace for one of the world’s most well-known executives, Ghosn is quickly fired from all three corporations.

Ghosn and Kelly were initially accused with underreporting Ghosn’s salary between 2010 and 2015, but were quickly re-arrested on charges of underreporting up to 2018.

Ghosn was detained again on December 21 on new charges of transferring losses from personal financial investments to Nissan.

His incarceration is extended in conditions that are far from his glamorous lifestyle.

In January, Ghosn appears in court for the first time, arguing that the allegations are “meritless and baseless.”

His first bail request is denied, and on January 11, he is charged with two more counts of financial malfeasance.

From prison, the disgraced businessman tells AFP that his detention would “not be natural in any other democracy.”

Ghosn’s third plea for bail, set at one billion yen ($9 million), was approved by the court on March 5.

In April, Ghosn is apprehended again in a dawn raid on his Tokyo apartment.

Authorities charged him with severe breach of trust, charging that he used money transferred from Nissan to an Oman dealership for personal gain.

On April 25, the court sets a $4.5 million bail for Ghosn. He is not permitted to leave Japan and must seek court permission to see his wife.

Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa resigns on September 9 amid claims that he also exaggerated his remuneration. He denies misconduct but expresses regret.

US securities regulators accuse Ghosn and Nissan of concealing more than $140 million in planned retirement income from investors.

Ghosn has been fined $1 million, and Nissan has agreed to pay a total of $15 million.

Ghosn eludes Japanese authorities just before New Year’s Eve, hiding in an audio equipment container and fleeing on a private plane.

He eventually makes his way to Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

