The Caribbean coast of Mexico is bracing for Hurricane Grace.

On Wednesday, Tropical Storm Grace intensified into a hurricane as it approached Mexico’s Caribbean coast, canceling flights and threatening severe gusts, flash flooding, and big waves.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami issued a hurricane warning for a series of beach resorts on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, including Cancun.

At least 124 flights to and from Cancun have been canceled, according to the city’s mayor, Mara Lezama.

According to the National Storm Center, the Category One hurricane — the weakest on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale – had maximum sustained winds of 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour at 0000 GMT.

It was stationed 170 miles east of Tulum, Mexico, and was projected to make landfall early Thursday, having already soaked earthquake-stricken Haiti, according to the National Hurricane Center.

After that, the storm was predicted to pass through the southwest Gulf of Mexico before hitting the eastern states of Veracruz and Tamaulipas.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Grace was forecast to deliver “strong winds and a severe storm surge” to sections of the Yucatan.

“Heavy rains from Grace will certainly cause flash and urban flooding, as well as the potential for mudslides,” it warned.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm surge will be accompanied by “large and dangerous waves” near the coast.

Businesses in Mexico’s Riviera Maya boarded up their windows, fisherman and tour operators brought their boats onto land, and tourists lapped up the last few hours of sunshine.

Some Cancun locals stocked up on food in supermarkets ahead of the storm’s arrival, despite warnings from officials to discourage panic shopping.

Hortencia Rodriguez, a 41-year-old housewife, stated, “We don’t know what it will be like.”

“With Wilma, we weren’t prepared, and we were heavily struck,” she remarked, alluding to a Category 5 hurricane that hit Cancun in 2005.

Authorities in Quintana Roo, Mexico’s southeastern state, set up 85 shelters for individuals fleeing the storm.