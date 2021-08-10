The Cambodia Dam has ruined the livelihoods of tens of thousands of Cambodians, according to Human Rights Watch.

Human Rights Watch said Tuesday that a huge Chinese-financed dam in Cambodia has “washed away the livelihoods” of tens of thousands of peasants while falling short of promised energy production.

Long before its December 2018 opening, the 400-megawatt Lower Sesan 2 dam in the kingdom’s northeast aroused debate.

Damming the junction of the Sesan and Srepok rivers – two key tributaries of the resource-rich Mekong river – would endanger fish species vital to millions living along the Mekong’s flood plains, according to fisheries experts.

HRW claimed in a research released Tuesday that tens of thousands of villagers living upstream and downstream have seen significant income losses, citing interviews conducted over two years with 60 people from various groups.

“The Lower Sesan 2 dam washed away the livelihoods of Indigenous and ethnic minority groups who formerly lived communally and were essentially self-sufficient from fishing, forest-gathering, and agriculture,” said John Sifton, Asia campaign director for Human Rights Watch and the report’s author.

“There is no doubt that (the dam) contributed considerably to the broader challenges the Mekong is suffering right now,” said Mekong energy and water specialist Brian Eyler, adding that additional research was needed on the specific losses.

The government had pressed through with the project, which included relocating around 5,000 people, in the hopes of meeting China Huaneng Group’s promise of supplying about one-sixth of Cambodia’s yearly electricity demands.

However, output levels are “likely substantially lower, a third of those levels,” according to the report.

Phay Siphan, a government spokesman, defended the dam, saying it had “the greatest good impacts” and that the people who were relocated now have new homes, farmland, and electricity.

“The allegations are not reasonable; they do not take into account Cambodian experiences… and the new location is better than the old,” Phay Siphan said, adding that the government would continue to monitor the effects on nearby villages.

The dam, which is said to have cost $780 million to construct, is part of China’s Belt and Road initiative, a massive $1 trillion infrastructure plan spanning Asia, Africa, and Europe.

The initiative has been extensively criticized for saddling small countries with insurmountable debt. It is a symbol of Beijing’s aspirations to extend economic influence around the world.