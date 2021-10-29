The bZ4X is Toyota’s first electric vehicle, and it’s a look at the new bZ Series electric SUV.

With the launch of the bZ4X SUV, the first model in Toyota’s new bZ series, the company has launched a new all-electric vehicle line.

The electric SUV will go on sale in all regions in mid-2022, and it will be the first of seven bZ vehicles to hit the market by 2025, according to Toyota.

To give customers a wide range of options, the carmaker wants to build a full array of electrified vehicles, including HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs, and FCEVs.

“We want to acquire acceptance from a wide range of clients in places with high demand for BEVs and abundant renewable energy supply, such as China, the United States, Europe, and Japan,” the business said in a statement.

According to Toyota, the bZ4X has a specific BEV platform that was created in collaboration with Subaru and features a low center of gravity and increased rigidity for improved off-road and intuitive driving performance.

The battery pack is located beneath the vehicle’s floor for a more compact fit and has a power output of 150 kW in 2WD and 160 kW in 4WD.

The SUV can charge to 80% in 30 minutes and is compatible with high-output chargers all over the world. It can also be outfitted with solar panels for charging the car.

According to the automaker, the cruising range on a full charge is roughly 500 miles, or 460 miles in the 4WD model.

For a quieter ride, soundproofing glass and wind noise reduction are included in the inside. A more spacious interior was also provided, as well as more legroom and an upholstered instrument panel. The EV also has a navigation system, over-the-air updates, and digital keys.

Because there is no mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the tires, some bZ4X versions use a steer-by-wire system. Because the operator feels the steering angle of the tires by managing the steering torque individually, this Yoke-style steering minimizes the stress on the driver when doing a U-turn, garage parking, or on curving highways.

The bZ4X’s appearance is sleek and futuristic, with a long wheelbase. According to Toyota, a hammerhead, shark-like shape runs from the bonnet to the top of the headlights, giving the SUV a distinct character.

Toyota’s stock was trading at $175.96 at 11:18 p.m. ET on Friday, down 52 cents, or 0.30 percent.