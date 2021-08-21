The Bond film “No Time To Die” has finally premiered in London.

The long-awaited James Bond film “No Time To Die” will have its international debut in London next month, the franchise’s producers revealed on Friday.

The official 007 Twitter account tweeted, “The World Premiere for #NoTimeToDie will take place on Tuesday 28 September 2021 in London’s @RoyalAlbertHall.”

“Daniel Craig will be joined on the red carpet by producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, as well as director Cary Joji Fukunaga.”

Due to the epidemic, the 25th installment of the fictional British spy saga has been postponed multiple times.

It was supposed to premiere in London last March, with a global rollout the following month, but it was pushed back due to subsequent coronavirus outbreaks around the world.

MGM, a US studio, announced in January that the picture would be released worldwide on October 8.

Craig’s final excursion as the suave British agent is slated to be “No Time to Die,” directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (“Beasts of No Nation,” “True Detective”), after four previous flicks.

Bond is called out of retirement in Jamaica by Felix Leiter, an old friend and CIA spy.

Bond’s opponent Safin is played by Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), with Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, and Ben Whishaw also starring.

The film’s success is critical for MGM, as it was produced at a rumored cost of over $250 million. Universal Pictures will distribute the film internationally.