The Bolivar of Venezuela, which has been pummeled by inflation, has lost six zeros.

The official exchange rate of Venezuela’s bolivar to the US dollar dropped from 4.18 million to only 4.18 overnight as the impoverished country removed six zeroes from its inflation-wracked currency on Friday to make transactions easier.

It is Venezuela’s third banknote reform in 13 years, with 14 zeroes removed since 2008, giving it the dubious distinction of being the South American country with the most zeroes removed from its currency.

The central bank declared, “Everything stated in national currency shall be divided by a million.”

According to central bank estimates, the once-prosperous oil producer is in its seventh year of recession and hyperinflation, which reached nearly 3,000 percent in 2020 and more than 9,500 percent the year before.

Ecoanalitica, an economic firm, estimates that the figure will be around 1,600 in 2021.

The government tripled the minimum monthly pay in May, yet the new amount was insufficient to purchase even a kilogram of meat.

According to a recent research, three out of every four Venezuelans now lives in extreme poverty, with the economic situation exacerbated by US sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak.

In recent years, millions of people have fled the country to seek their fortune overseas.

Before Friday’s currency upgrade, seven one-million bolivar notes – which are extremely difficult to come by – were required to purchase one loaf of bread.

The government has released new banknotes in denominations of five, ten, twenty, fifty, and one hundred bolivars, as well as a one-bolivar coin, although it has stated that it wants the economy to become totally digital.

Analysts interpret this as a method to prevent producing money that will depreciate over time, necessitating another readjustment.

With a face value of a million dollars, the largest note in the retiring bolivar family is only worth $0.25 — just enough to buy a piece of candy. For a few months, it will be in circulation alongside the new notes.

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez stated this week, “It (the bolivar) is not going to be worth more, it’s not going to be worth less, it’s just a monetary scale that we’re adopting by deleting six zeros to facilitate transactions.”

The adjustments demonstrated a “lack of competence by the economic actors in Venezuela to regulate hyperinflation,” a phenomenon that “has tremendously impoverished the population,” according to Ecoanalitica’s Luis Arturo Barcenas.

Workers discovered that their paychecks were paid in millions of bolivars, which were practically worthless.

Workers discovered that their paychecks were paid in millions of bolivars, which were practically worthless.