The Board of Directors of Better.com has announced that the CEO will be ‘taking time off.’

In an email issued to company employees on Friday, the Board of Directors of Better.com revealed that its CEO, Vishal Garg, is “taking time off effective immediately.”

“Vishal [Garg] will be on leave beginning immediately. During this interim phase, Kevin Ryan, as CFO, will be in charge of the company’s day-to-day decisions and will report to the Board,” according to an email acquired by Vice.

The corporation also declared that “an impartial third-party consultancy” had been appointed to assess the organization’s leadership and culture. According to the Board, the results of this assessment will help to improve the company’s culture.

Vishal Garg sparked outrage online after firing 900 employees in a Zoom meeting on Dec. 1 by claiming they were part of a “unlucky bunch.” To the “unlucky group,” Garg said, “Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.” Garg laid off 9% of the company’s employees at the time.

The huge layoffs were “gut-wrenching,” according to CFO Ryan. Ryan believes that a “reduced and focused workforce” would benefit the company as the mortgage sector moves online. The harsh language Garg used, however, sparked uproar, despite the fact that this appears to be part of his personality.

Garg, on the other hand, expressed regret for the way he conducted the interview. This week, he wrote to staff, saying that he had embarrassed the company and that the mass layoffs showed no regard or thanks for the employees and their contributions to the company.

“I know that the way I delivered this news aggravated an already difficult situation. “I am genuinely sorry about this circumstance, and I am dedicated to learning from it and doing more to be the leader you expect me to be,” the letter stated.