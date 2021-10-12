The bitter Kenya-Somalia border dispute will be decided by the UN’s top court.

On Tuesday, the United Nations’ top court will rule in a violent boundary dispute between Somalia and Kenya, giving a decision that could have far-reaching implications for bilateral relations and petroleum production in the region.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is set to rule on a dispute that Mogadishu has been pursuing for more than seven years.

At 1300 GMT, a complete bench of 15 judges, chaired by US judge Joan Donoghue, will deliver the judgement at The Hague’s Peace Palace.

Sovereignty, underwater riches, and the future of two countries in one of the world’s most turbulent areas are all on the line.

Kenya has already denounced the International Court of Justice as biased and stated that it does not recognize the court’s binding jurisdiction.

The point where the land frontiers meet on the shore is where the dispute centers on the direction that the shared marine boundary should take.

Somalia believes that the border should be oriented in the same direction as its land border, which is to the southeast.

Kenya, on the other hand, claims that its border runs east-west, giving it a large triangular slice of the sea.

Nairobi claims sovereignty over the area since 1979, when it declared the boundaries of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), a marine boundary stretching up to 200 nautical miles offshore where a state has the right to utilize natural resources.

The 100,000-square-kilometer (38,000-square-mile) contested area is thought to be rich in gas and oil resources.

Nairobi has already awarded ENI, the Italian energy giant, exploration permission, but Somalia has objected.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) was established after World War II to resolve disputes between UN member nations. Its decisions are final and can’t be overturned.

Kenya unsuccessfully contended that the court had jurisdiction over the matter, and did not show up for hearings in March, citing problems caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Nairobi told the UN Secretary-General just over two weeks ago that it was withdrawing its 1965 proclamation admitting the ICJ’s compulsory jurisdiction.

“The judgment will be the culmination of a defective judicial procedure that Kenya has expressed doubts about and withdrawn from,” Kenya’s foreign ministry stated last week.

It accused the court of approaching the case with “obvious and inherent bias.”

“Kenya shall no longer be subjected to an international court or tribunal without its express agreement as a sovereign nation.”

In 2009, Somalia and Kenya agreed to settle their dispute bilaterally.