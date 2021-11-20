The Billionaire Who Paid a Record Price For The United States Constitution Is Donating It To A Museum.

The buyer of an exceptionally rare original copy of the US Constitution for a record $43 million was disclosed Friday by auctioneers: a billionaire who will loan it to a museum to optimize the document’s viewing opportunities.

According to Sotheby’s auction house, Kenneth Griffin, CEO of the Chicago hedge company Citadel, established a global record for a historical document when he bought the 1787 manuscript at auction on Thursday.

According to Forbes, the 53-year-old billionaire’s personal fortune is worth about $21 billion, making him the 47th richest American. Citadel, on the other hand, oversees $40 billion in assets, according to the publication.

Griffin beat out a group of 17,000 crypto currency investors known as ConstitutionDAO, who gathered $40 million to try to acquire the document and promised to put it on display in the public digital realm.

According to Sotheby’s, Griffin will donate his copy of the Constitution to the Crystal Bridges museum in Bentonville, Arkansas, which will exhibit it for free to visitors.

Griffin wrote in a statement posted by the auction house, “The US Constitution is a precious document that enshrines the rights of every American and all those who want to be.”

“This copy of our Constitution will be available for viewing by all Americans and visitors,” he continued.

“We are pleased to exhibit one of the most important papers in our nation’s history,” Crystal Bridges board chairperson Olivia Walton said.

The artifact, according to Sotheby’s, is one of just 13 known surviving copies of the United States charter, which was signed on September 17, 1787, in Philadelphia’s Independence Hall by America’s founding fathers, including George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, and James Madison.

The copy most likely came off the presses on the evening of September 16, 1787, as part of a print run of 500 the day before the signing.

The original copy, one of only two still in private hands, was estimated to be worth between $15 million and $20 million in September by US collector Dorothy Tapper Goldman.

It eventually sold for more than twice that amount, and in only eight minutes, as bidders from all over the world, both in the New York auction room and over the phone, increased their bids.