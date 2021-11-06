The Biden Vaccine Mandate for Businesses has been put on hold by a US court.

A US federal appeals court on Saturday suspended President Joe Biden’s administration’s vaccine requirement, which was meant to force millions of workers at companies with more than 100 employees to undergo Covid-19 doses.

Because petitioners “provide grounds to think there are severe statutory and constitutional concerns with the Mandate, the Mandate is hereby STAYED pending further action by this court,” the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans declared.

The court, which is known for its conservatism, has given the government until 5:00 p.m. Monday to respond to the application for a permanent injunction.

Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, Utah, and Mississippi are among the petitioners, as are a number of private firms and religious organizations.

If the suspension is sustained, it will be a major blow for one of Biden’s most far-reaching and high-profile efforts to ensure mass inoculation of American workers ahead of a winter when Covid-19 is predicted to resurface.

The Biden administration did not respond immediately.

However, in a tweet, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a conservative Republican who has opposed mask and vaccine mandates, praised the decision.

He stated, “Emergency hearings will be held soon.” “We will have our day in court to have Biden’s unlawful abuse of power declared unconstitutional.” Vaccine mandates have a lengthy history in the United States, however they are most commonly issued by cities or states.

The constitutionality of a US president is in question here, as is the constitutionality of such a broad national mandate.

On CNN on Saturday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is among those suing to stop the Biden mandate, said the president had overstepped his authority.

“The fight isn’t over,” Paxton had previously tweeted, “and I’ll never stop battling this Administration’s unconstitutional overreach!”

When of early November, almost 58 percent of the total US population had been fully vaccinated, up from half in August as regulations began to be published.

On Thursday, Biden set a deadline of January 4 for large-company employees to be completely vaccinated, a regulation that the administration claims will touch more than two-thirds of the country’s workforce.

“The one best avenue out of this pandemic is vaccination,” he stated.

“Businesses now have more power than ever to hasten our recovery from this pandemic, save lives, and safeguard our economic recovery.”

Earlier mandates announced by a number of prominent corporations have yielded outstanding results.

United Airlines, for example, notified its 67,000 US-based employees that if they didn’t get the vaccine, they would be fired.

2,000 people had applied for medical or religious exemptions by Thursday.