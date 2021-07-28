The Biden Administration is proposing that government-purchased goods be made in the United States 60 percent of the time.

By boosting the number of American-made products purchased by the federal government, the Biden administration hopes to encourage domestic manufacturing.

According to administration officials, any products purchased by the government must have 60% of its component parts created in the United States. By 2029, that ratio would have risen to 75 percent, well above the existing law’s 55 percent requirement.

Because they were not authorized to comment publicly about the measures, officials spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Manufacturing was hit hard by the coronavirus-induced financial slowdown a year ago, but it has now recovered. According to figures from the Labor Department, companies have recovered approximately two-thirds of the 1.4 million manufacturing employment lost during the pandemic.

Factory output, as measured by the Federal Reserve, is marginally lower than it was before the outbreak.

During a visit to a truck plant in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, President Joe Biden planned to connect with blue-collar employees and urge for government investments and clean energy as methods to bolster U.S. manufacturing.

Biden was visiting Mack Trucks’ Lehigh Valley operations site, where he spoke with the plant’s 2,500 employees, the bulk of whom are unionized. Biden has made manufacturing employment a priority, and whether he succeeds in reviving a sector that has been losing jobs for more than four decades might determine the Democrats’ political future next year.

The Trump administration is pushing for a $973 billion infrastructure plan, $52 billion for computer chip manufacturing, massive clean energy expenditures, and the use of federal procurement contracts to create industrial jobs. Mack’s electric garbage trucks were to be discussed with Biden.

“The president’s proposed investment in purchase American production incentives for domestic electric vehicle manufacturing will boost the ability to construct and sell these new trucks,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jeanne-Pierre said.

The president won Lehigh County in the 2020 election, but he has the same difficulty that previous administrations have faced in reviving a manufacturing sector that is vital to American character. Failure to restore manufacturing employment might exacerbate the country’s already dire factory towns, jeopardizing Democrats’ chances in the 2022 midterm elections.

