The Bicentennial of Mexico’s Independence brings little joy to indigenous Mexicans.

Indigenous Mexicans like Fidel Flores feel there is little reason to rejoice two centuries after their country gained independence from Spain because of poverty, marginalization, and territorial conflicts.

Some even claim that indigenous Mexicans are suffering now more than they were during the colonial period.

Flores and hundreds of indigenous Nahua people in Puebla’s central state seized over a well controlled by a foreign-owned bottling company last month, accusing it of overexploitation.

The water that rises from the earth in the shade of the beautiful Iztaccihuatl and Popocatepetl volcanoes is a “divine gift,” according to the 74-year-old, and not the property of a commercial company.

“Whoever tries to profit from the water will face the people’s punishment!” reads a banner at the protest site, where protestors have erected barriers made of car tires.

Residents reported the situation to authorities before the “peaceful takeover” of the spring, Flores claimed, because other wells were drying up, but they were disregarded.

“We are suffering more than in colonial times,” he remarked, because indigenous peoples did not have to struggle for natural resource protection back then.

The well’s operation was not connected to the community’s surface water sources, according to the bottling business Bonafont, which is controlled by the French group Danone.

According to the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy, about 70% of Mexico’s indigenous people — 8.4 million – live in poverty, with 28% living in extreme poverty.

In a country of 126 million people, 39 percent of the non-indigenous population lives below the poverty line, with roughly five percent living in extreme poverty.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who was inaugurated with an indigenous ceremony in 2018, has apologized for previous wrongdoings and emphasized that states with large indigenous populations receive more social investment than other states.

However, other communities claim that the president’s huge infrastructure projects, such as the Tren Maya train link through the Yucatan Peninsula, have made their position worse.

“It will wreak havoc on the ecosystem, but the president seems unfazed. “It doesn’t matter to him what we think,” said indigenous activist Pedro Uc.

“All this discussion about eradicating indigenous people’s marginalization is still just talk,” he stated, because the people still confront “poverty, marginalization, racism, and disrespect.”

Uc, who has previously received anonymous death threats, insists that his people have “nothing to celebrate” at the government’s bicentennial celebrations this month.

