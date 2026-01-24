The Best London Lighting Brands to Brighten Gloomy Winter Evenings

As winter drags on with its endless grey skies, many are finding solace in cozy, handcrafted lighting to ward off the seasonal blues. While some might reach for a clinical SAD lamp to combat the lack of daylight, many London-based makers are offering an alternative: beautifully designed lamps that deliver warmth and style without the techy feel. These locally made pieces offer a much-needed dose of charm and ambient light during the dreariest months.

Crafting Light with Love and Local Materials

One such artisan is Alex John, who works out of her Honor Oak home, where she runs Munro and Kerr, creating custom lampshades to order. John’s work has gained significant attention for its wavy designs, which have become popular on social media, particularly a collaboration with A Considered Space. Her lampshades, starting at £175, provide a soft silhouette that adds an unexpected touch to any space, perfect for creating a cozy atmosphere during winter nights.

John’s commitment to locally sourced materials sets her apart. Her wire frames are made in Essex and painted in Croydon, while her fabrics are carefully chosen from the Design Centre at Chelsea Harbour. “What I love most about this work is that I can create something from scratch that becomes part of someone’s home,” she says. Her process is highly personal, with made-to-order items crafted to exact specifications. Whether commissioned by interior designers or individual clients, her lamps add a bespoke touch to any room.

Bold, Handcrafted Designs That Stand Out

Similarly, Alvaro Picardo has made waves in the lighting world with his hand-painted card shades. From his flat in Pimlico, Picardo creates bold graphic designs, using no stencils, to give each shade a unique flair. While he may not come from the interior design world, his work has resonated with prominent designers such as Max Rollitt and Sibyl Colefax