The Berlin Museum repatriates and then purchases the Nazi-looted Pissarro.

On Monday, Berlin’s Alte Nationalgalerie museum returned and repurchased a painting by French Impressionist Camille Pissarro from the collection of Jewish lawyer Armand Dorville, which had been looted by the Nazis.

Representatives of the Dorville family signed a contract allowing the museum to return and purchase “Une Place a la Roche-Guyon” (“A Square in La Roche Guyon”), a permanent collection piece at the Berlin institution.

“I am extremely thankful to Armand Dorville’s heirs for allowing us to purchase the work for the Alte Nationalgalerie and for coming to Berlin specifically for this purpose,” said Hermann Parzinger, head of the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation (SPK), which operates the Berlin museum.

He wouldn’t say how much the museum paid for the painting, but he did say that the family wanted it to stay on display and that the arrangement was reached in a spirit of “positive cooperation.”

“A Square in La Roche Guyon,” painted in 1867, was purchased by Armand Dorville in Paris in 1928.

Dorville died in 1941 after relocating to the south of France, and his collection was divided to museums and private collectors.

The family was unable to evacuate occupied France, and the Nazis, who occupied the country from 1940 to 1944, killed the majority of its relatives.

At Auschwitz, several close relatives of Dorville’s brother Charles died.

In 1961, a London gallery sold “A Square in La Roche Guyon” to the Alte Nationalgalerie.

Thousands of artworks were stolen from Jewish families by the Nazis during World War II, and their restitution has taken a long time, requiring legal fights, intricate searches, and some startling discoveries.

The art stolen by the Nazi regime was intended to be marketed, given to high officials, or shown in Adolf Hitler’s planned Fuehrermuseum (Leader’s Museum) in Linz, which was never built.

In January 2020, the heirs of Armand Dorville received two paintings by Jean-Louis Forain and a third by Constantin Guys from the collection of Cornelius Gurlitt, the son of a Third Reich-era art dealer.

In 2012, nearly 1,500 works of art were discovered in the possession of a Munich pensioner who died in 2014.

His father, Hildebrand Gurlitt, had worked for the Nazis as an art dealer since 1938.