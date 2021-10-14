The Beatles Are Back, And This Time It’s For A Better Reason.

This autumn, the Beatles return with a new book, a revamped final record, and a highly awaited documentary that throws new light on their tumultuous final days.

The renowned group’s “Let It Be” record, released in 1970, has long been regarded as their split album.

This is due in part to the fact that it was their final album, as well as the fact that it was followed by a making-of documentary that revealed severe divisions among the Fab Four.

However, it’s not that simple: “Let It Be” was originally recorded before “Abbey Road” in 1969, but the band didn’t like it and it lay on the shelf for a year.

In reality, after being shut out of the mixing sessions by legendary producer Phil Spector, Paul McCartney was never satisfied.

Giles Martin, the son of The Beatles’ typical producer George Martin, has remixed the record to bring it closer to the band’s wishes.

“Paul’s biggest complaint with what happened is that he generally had a lot of involvement into the arrangements, and he didn’t with Spector,” Giles Martin acknowledged to NME this week.

The new documentary “The Beatles: Get Back,” directed by Peter Jackson of “The Lord of the Rings,” may be more crucial to the band’s history.

He went through the original film’s many hours of outtakes to present a far more optimistic side of the “Let It Be” sessions.

Ringo Starr is a supporter.

“We had our ups and downs, but even in the midst of it all — as you’ll see in the Peter Jackson edit — we were having fun, which (the original documentary) never portrayed, joy and fooling around and shouting at one other.” “It’s what four men do,” Starr said in an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock.

There were clear problems, according to Roger Stormo, editor of The Daily Beatle, with George Harrison storming out for many days because he felt marginalized by Paul McCartney and John Lennon.

“However, they were having fun while being outraged,” he told AFP.

“People have interpreted the mood of the period as depressing because of the well-publicized dispute between George and Paul in the original film, but I never saw it that way.”

“They were having a good time, especially at the rooftop concert,” says the narrator.

That was the legendary spontaneous performance on the roof of the band’s headquarters in central London, which turned out to be their final performance.

The documentary’s interviews have also been reprinted in a new glossy book.

Michka is a rock historian. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.