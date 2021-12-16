The Bank of England is torn between raging inflation and rampant omicron.

On Thursday, the Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates at record lows as policymakers try to balance decade-high inflation with the economic consequences of the Covid-19 Omicron variation.

In a frenetic 24 hours that includes interest rate calls from both the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee will reveal its latest decision at 1200 GMT.

Major central banks are on high alert in case the Omicron coronavirus variety causes further lockdowns and shuts down large swaths of the global economy.

However, the institutions are also dealing with raging inflation, fueled by skyrocketing energy prices, a worldwide supply shortage, and rising commodities markets.

After official figures revealed Wednesday that UK inflation soared to 5.1 percent in November, economists foresee a close call for the Bank of England.

“With inflation at a 10-year high, even if they don’t raise rates tomorrow, the Bank of England will be under pressure to lay out their plans,” said IG analyst Joshua Mahony.

“The UK economic landscape is more fragile than ever, caught between constantly growing prices and the threat of a massive boom of Omicron cases.”

Omicron, which was discovered late last month, forced the United Kingdom to reintroduce coronavirus restrictions, including instructions to work from home and the requirement of Covid permits.

The Bank of England’s principal responsibility is to employ monetary policy to manage inflation close to a 2.0 percent objective and preserve the value of money.

However, November saw the greatest inflation rate since September 2011, as rising gasoline costs pushed the rate even higher beyond the target.

As the bank strives to combat inflation, a rate hike from the current record-low 0.10 percent would be the first in more than three years.

The BoE, on the other hand, “will look to hold off this time around” in the hopes that Omicron infections will have decreased by the time it meets again in February, Mahony said.

Companies struggled to meet demand for products, energy, and services as countries emerged from pandemic lockdowns earlier this year, sending prices rising.

“Inflation is on the verge of exceeding the target for the first time since the UK began targeting inflation in October 1992,” said Capital Economics economist Paul Dales.

“While this brings tomorrow’s interest rate decision closer, we believe the Bank of England is more likely to retain rates at 0.10 percent until further information regarding the Omicron scenario becomes available.”

Prior to this, the UK economy was already in trouble. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.