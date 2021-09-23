The Bank of England is on high alert in the face of rising inflation.

Despite rising inflation and fears of out-of-control domestic energy costs, the Bank of England is anticipated to keep interest rates and stimulus unchanged on Thursday.

The monetary policy committee of the Bank of England is expected to retain the key rate at a historic low of 0.1 percent.

After the pandemic-hit economy reopened, annual inflation soared to a nine-year high of 3.2 percent in August.

Policymakers will keep Britain’s flat recovery in mind, as well as the impact of the government’s furlough jobs support scheme ending next week.

As a result of increased coronavirus infections and supply constraints, the recovery slowed dramatically in July, despite the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

“Recently negative economic activity news will counteract recent positive inflation news,” said Pantheon Macro economist Samuel Tombs, who predicts no change in policy from the Bank of England.

The Bank of England has warned that due to a worldwide supply shortage triggered by the epidemic, inflation might soon reach 4.0 percent, more than double its aim.

However, the Bank of England, like the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, believes that rising inflation is only temporary.

Wholesale gas prices, on the other hand, have risen to a new high this week, raising concerns about skyrocketing energy bills as demand rises throughout the chilly northern hemisphere winter.

In the second quarter, the UK economy increased by 4.8 percent, but only by 0.1 percent in July.

The US Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that while rising Covid-19 cases have hampered the US economy’s recovery, it may be ready to begin reducing stimulus “soon.”

After a two-day meeting, the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) stated that the economy has recovered to the point where the central bank may reduce the pace of its enormous monthly bond purchases “assuming recovery continues generally as expected.”

As a result of the epidemic and global supply chain bottlenecks, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey feels that recovery is flattening.

The central bank is “getting closer to raise interest rates,” according to Capital Economics analyst Ruth Gregory, “but the bleak tone of recent news on the global and UK economy will have decreased the incentive to tighten policy.”

“A rate hike this month does not appear to be in the cards.”

The decision was made on Thursday as global central banks debate whether or not to continue to use huge stimulus measures as economies recover.

The Bank of England has pumped nearly?900 billion ($1.2 trillion, 1.0 trillion euros) into the UK economy.

Inflationary pressures were exacerbated this week by rising energy prices.