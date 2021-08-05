The Bank of England is considering the threat of inflation.

The Bank of England will give an update on its monetary policy and predictions on Thursday, with a focus on the inflation outlook as rising prices throughout the world threaten the recovery.

While the Bank of England is largely expected to retain its main interest rate at a UK record low of 0.1 percent, economists believe the central bank will reveal how it plans to begin unwinding its emergency cash stimulus program, known as quantitative easing (QE).

This is because most lockdown restrictions have been lifted in the United Kingdom, allowing the economy to continue to recover despite concerns about the fast-spreading Delta version of the coronavirus.

At the same time, researchers predict that the Bank of England will be concerned about a predicted increase in British unemployment after the UK government finishes its furlough scheme next month, which has kept millions of Britons employed in the private sector during the pandemic.

The Bank of England will make its announcements at 1100 GMT.

The necessity for emergency stimulus measures is diminishing, but the Bank of England is unlikely to reduce QE at this meeting, according to ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“However, it may be preparing the market for tapering in the coming months. This is because, after reaching well beyond the Bank’s 2.0-percent objective, inflation is projected to sink back,” he added.

Official statistics showed UK annual inflation climbing close to a three-year high this week, prompting BoE governor Andrew Bailey and the bank’s senior policymakers to gather this week for a routine policy meeting.

As Britain relaxed viral curbs, the Consumer Prices Index rose above the target of 2.5 percent in June.

Markets around the world are on high alert because rising inflation — fueled primarily by rising oil and other commodity prices – could push authorities to hike interest rates sooner than expected, stalling the recovery.

The Bank of England’s main goal is to employ monetary policy to keep annual UK inflation near to a 2.0 percent target established by the British government in order to keep the pound’s value stable.

“While the Bank of England will increase its near-term inflation predictions on Thursday…, it will probably still conclude that the spike is transitory,” Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics, said.

The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank both insist that high inflation is just temporary, and that their own ultra-low rates and economic stimulus programs will remain unchanged.

When the epidemic broke out in March 2020, the Bank of England lowered its main interest rate to a new low.

It also began injecting large amounts of new money into the economy.

?450 billion ($627 billion, 529 billion euros) has been created by the bank.