The Baldwin Shooting Inquiry Is Focused On Gun Protocol.

The specialist in charge of the weapon and the assistant director who handed it to Baldwin were the subject of a police inquiry into a fatal shot with a pretend gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on a movie set on Saturday.

Halyna Hutchins, a 42-year-old Ukrainian-born cinematographer, was struck in the chest and died shortly after the event in New Mexico on Thursday, while director Joel Souza, 48, who was crouching behind her as they set up a shot, was injured and hospitalized before being discharged.

Baldwin was noticeably upset during the interview, but he happily cooperated. They haven’t filed any charges yet.

Souza said he was “gutted” by the loss of his friend and colleague in a statement released on Saturday. He told Deadline, an entertainment news outlet, that she was “kind, bright, very talented, fought for every inch, and constantly pushed me to be better.”

Despite comprehensive and long-established gun-safety regulations for film sets, the tragedy aroused heated debate on social media about how such a disaster could have occurred.

The catastrophe occurred around halfway through the filming of “Rust,” a low-budget Western starring Baldwin.

The Los Angeles Times reported on a disgruntled film crew and labor issues on the shoot, citing anonymous sources.

According to the New York Times, the incident occurred just hours after film crew workers protested working conditions. Two or three inadvertent prop-gun fires were among their complaints.

According to the newspaper, one camera operator texted a production manager, ” “We’ve had three unintentional discharges now. This is quite dangerous.” In a statement, Rust Movie Productions claimed it had not received any “formal complaints” but would “continue to work with the Santa Fe authorities” while conducting its own investigation.

An affidavit filed by the Santa Fe County sheriff’s office to secure a search warrant revealed some specifics. AFP had a look at the document.

According to the report, Assistant Director Dave Halls, the Hollywood veteran who handed the gun to Baldwin during a rehearsal, exclaimed “cold gun” as he did so, which is industry jargon for a firearm that doesn’t have live bullets.

“The Assistant Director (Dave Halls) was completely unaware that live rounds were in the prop-gun,” according to the affidavit.

According to the report, authorities sought to see if any video or mobile phone photographs from the set could throw light on the incident, as well as check Baldwin’s “Western style” attire, which had visible blood stains, and investigate all firearms, ammo, and casings on the scene.

The. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.