The Baldwin Shooting Inquiry Is Focused On Gun Custody.

The specialist in charge of the weapon and the assistant director who handed it to Baldwin were the subject of a police inquiry into a fatal shot with a pretend gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on a movie set on Saturday.

Halyna Hutchins, a 42-year-old Ukrainian-born cinematographer, was struck in the chest and died shortly after the event in New Mexico on Thursday, while director Joel Souza, 48, who was standing behind her, was injured and hospitalized before being discharged.

Baldwin was interviewed by police, who happily cooperated, but no charges have been filed.

According to the affidavit provided by the sheriff’s office to get a search warrant, the gun was meant to be loaded with a blank charge but instead had a live cartridge, according to local media.

According to the affidavit, Assistant Director Dave Halls, who was named as the individual who delivered the gun to Baldwin, remarked “cold gun” as he did so, which is industry jargon for “blank charge.”

The exact sequence of events that permitted the live round to be introduced to the set of the 19th-century Western “Rust” is being investigated by police.

The astonishment and rage on set were captured in a 911 call made shortly after the shooting.

The caller tells a police dispatcher, “We’ve had two persons inadvertently shot by a pretend pistol; we need aid right away.”

The dispatcher inquires, “Was it loaded with a real bullet?”

The caller responds, “I don’t — I can’t tell you that.” “And this mother (expletive) AD who yelled at me at lunch – he’s supposed to check the guns, he’s accountable for what happens on the set.” Baldwin has stated that he is heartbroken and that he is completely helping with the investigation into “how this tragedy occurred.” “Alec Baldwin Was Told Prop Gun Was Safe Before Fatal Shooting, Affidavit Says,” he retweeted a report from trade publication Variety. The film’s weapons master, or armorer, was identified as Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, the daughter of longtime film-industry armorer Thell Reed, who supplied the pistol and two others.

Gutierrez-Reed admitted in a September podcast that she was nervous about taking on the role of lead armorer for the first time for the previous film she worked on, “The Old Way.”

“I was pretty scared about it at first,” she admitted on the “Voices of the West” podcast, “and I almost didn’t take the position because I wasn’t sure if I was ready.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.