The Baldwin Shooting Inquiry Is Focused On Gun Custody.

The specialist in charge of the weapon and the assistant director who handed it to Baldwin were the subject of a police inquiry into a fatal shot with a pretend gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on a movie set on Saturday.

Halyna Hutchins, a 42-year-old Ukrainian-born cinematographer, was struck in the upper body and died shortly after the event in New Mexico on Thursday, while director Joel Souza, 48, who was standing behind her as they set up a shot, was injured and hospitalized before being discharged.

Police interrogated an obviously heartbroken Baldwin, who cooperated voluntarily, but no charges have been filed.

Many in Hollywood and beyond were astonished by the tragedy, which sparked significant discussion about how such an accident could have occurred despite stringent gun-safety precautions on site.

According to the affidavit presented by the sheriff’s office to get a search warrant, the gun was meant to be loaded with a blank charge but instead had a single live cartridge, according to local media.

According to the affidavit, Assistant Director Dave Halls, who was identified as the individual who handed the gun to Baldwin during a rehearsal, stated he said “cold gun” as he did so, which is industry jargon for a firearm with no charge. According to the court filing, Halls had no idea the rifle was loaded.

The series of events that could have permitted a live round to be introduced to the set of the film, a 19th-century Western called “Rust,” is being investigated by police.

The astonishment and rage on set were captured in a 911 call made shortly after the shooting.

The caller tells a police dispatcher, “We’ve had two persons inadvertently shot by a pretend pistol; we need aid right away.”

The dispatcher inquires, “Was it loaded with a real bullet?”

"All loading of firearms must be done by the property master, armorer, or experienced personnel operating under their direct supervision," according to the Actors' Equity Association's detailed gun safety requirements. The following are the guidelines: "Make sure the gun has been tested off stage before each use, and then ask to test fire it yourself. Keep an eye on the prop master as he inspects the cylinders and barrel for any foreign objects or dummy bullets that may have become lodged inside." Baldwin, one of Hollywood's most well-known actors, has stated that he is completely cooperating with the investigation.