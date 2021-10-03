The backlash against Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s UN speech includes Prosecution Guidelines.

The United Nations General Assembly granted a stage to a mass murderer earlier this month: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Iranian expatriates, human rights advocates, and officials around the world were outraged by the decision. Rallies were held in a dozen cities across North America and Europe to draw attention to Raisi’s human rights violations and to protest Western “appeasement” of the regime.

Raisi’s appearance at the United Nations was the latest example of appeasement, following a European delegation’s presence at his inauguration in Tehran in August. Each episode demonstrated a flagrant disrespect for the main opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran’s concerns (NCRI). Less than a month before the inauguration, that alliance convened an international conference on Iranian politics, concentrating on Raisi’s role in the 1988 killing of political prisoners.

Kelly Ayotte, a former Senator from New Hampshire, was one of the American speakers at another recent conference, saying in a speech that “Raisi does not deserve the opportunity to address the UN General Assembly tomorrow.” Raisi should be held accountable for the deaths of approximately 30,000 innocent Iranian political prisoners.” The Mujahedin-e Khalq, a dissident group, claimed more than 90% of the fatalities (MEK).

Raisi chose to deliver pre-recorded statements to the United Nations General Assembly from afar. According to Iranian state media, authorities were concerned about the level of bad coverage surrounding his role in the 1988 massacre. Such coverage would have brought greater attention to the requests for Raisi’s arrest and prosecution, boosting the chances of US authorities acting on them.

Following his arrival in Sweden in 2019, officials in Sweden executed an arrest order for former Iranian jail official Hamid Noury. Last month, Nouri faced allegations of war crimes and mass murder stemming from his own role in the slaughter in 1988. Though notable in and of itself, Raisi’s involvement was considerably more limited, as he was one of four members of the Tehran death commission who oversaw executions at Evin and Gohardasht Prisons for several months in 1988.

The case against Noury is being prosecuted in Sweden under the principle of "universal jurisdiction," which allows any nation in good standing with international law to prosecute serious violations committed anywhere in the world if it is clear that no action will be taken within the original jurisdiction.