The Backlash Against Biden’s Vaccine Order Has Begun.

Businesses, lawmakers, and critics have pounced on the Biden administration’s announcement of additional vaccine regulations and weekly testing dates on Thursday. Some will take these requirements to court.

The restrictions apply to organizations with more than 100 employees, with the US Department of Labor’s Occupational Health Administration (OSHA) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) establishing separate guidelines about vaccine requirements for employees and healthcare personnel.

Eleven states, including Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, have already filed a lawsuit to stop the rules from being implemented, claiming that the federal mandate violates state rights. According to ABC, at least fourteen states expressed their desire to contest these laws on Thursday.

“For over a century, the United States Supreme Court has recognized that laws on mandatory vaccination are within the police authorities of the States, and that ‘[t]hey are topics that do not typically concern the national government,’” according to the suit.

The restrictions were dubbed “the President’s unlawful and unconstitutional vaccine mandate” in a lawsuit filed Thursday by law enforcement authorities from Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

Senior Vice President for Government Relations David French of the National Retail Federation (NRF) also responded, calling the regulations “burdensome” for stores.

“In the United States, the seven-day average number of cases has dropped by more than half. Despite this, the Biden administration has chosen to declare a “emergency” and impose onerous additional rules on retailers during the critical holiday shopping season,” according to the statement.

Ben Brubeck, Vice President of Regulator, Labor, and State Affairs for the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), also made a statement. According to the statement, OSHA’s regulation “is expected to increase compliance costs and generate regulatory burdens that will exacerbate many headwinds facing the construction industry—which is presently suffering a 430,000-strong labor shortfall, soaring material prices, and supply chain bottlenecks.” This announcement comes as 751,000 people have died in the United States as a result of the pandemic, with officials pushing people to obtain the vaccine as soon as possible.