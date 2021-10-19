The auto industry is shifting its focus to recycling parts and batteries.

The auto industry is ramping up its recycling operations, from old electric batteries to old engines to rearview mirrors, as it confronts mounting pressure to minimize its massive carbon footprint.

Automobile manufacturers around the world are investing in facilities to recover old parts, but they are also looking to recycle the millions of electric batteries used in future vehicles.

While electric automobiles are cleaner than their fossil fuel predecessors, the raw materials for their batteries are mined in Africa, where they are frequently accused of environmental devastation and child labor.

According to the Institute for Sustainable Futures at the University of Technology Sydney, “as demand for these materials grows, the pressures on these (economically marginalized) places are expected to grow, jeopardizing the goals of a socially and ecologically sustainable renewable energy system.”

The auto industry’s electric transformation is anticipated to be one of the hot themes at the two-week COP26 climate summit, which begins on October 31 in the United Kingdom.

According to the World Economic Forum, industry creates more greenhouse gas emissions than the entire European Union, with manufacturing accounting for 20% of total emissions.

With a life expectancy of eight to fifteen years, batteries can account for up to half of the cost of electric cars.

It is possible that recycling them will have a significant influence.

In 2040, it may lower demand for lithium by 25%, cobalt by 35%, nickel and copper by 55%, according to a paper released in April by the Institute for Sustainable Futures.

New mining projects, however, are underway, with “the potential for detrimental repercussions on local habitats and communities, including soil, air, and water pollution, human rights violations, and unsafe working conditions,” according to the Australian institute.

Over 90% of the metals used in batteries can be recovered technologically, but the effort is “restricted by the lack of a strong economic driver or policy that may incentivize the use of recycled materials,” according to the paper.

From 2030, the European Commission proposes to ensure that 12 percent of cobalt, 4% of lithium, and 4% of nickel used in electric batteries come from recycled sources.

According to analysts, China is ahead of the game, with battery manufacturer CATL recently announcing the development of a 32 billion yuan ($5 billion, 4.3 billion euro) recycling plant in Hubei province.

In July, Redwood, led by one of the creators of Tesla, the US electric car champion, raised $500 million. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.