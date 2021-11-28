The Australian government has promised to expose online trolls.

The Australian government announced on Sunday that it will draft legislation to identify internet trolls and hold social media firms like Facebook and Twitter accountable for doing so.

The rule, according to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, whose conservative coalition government faces an election in the first half of 2022, will protect Australians from online abuse and harassment.

“The online world should not be a wild west where bots, bigots, trolls, and others can go around anonymously harming and hurting people, harassing, bullying, and slamming them,” Morrison told reporters.

“That is not something that can happen in the physical world, and there is no reason for it to happen in the digital world.”

Attorney General Michaelia Cash said the law, which is expected to be submitted in parliament by early 2022, was essential to clear that defamatory statements made by others were the responsibility of the social media sites, not the users.

A High Court judgement in September sowed confusion, Cash argued, by finding that Australian media, as users operating their own accounts on social media, may be held accountable for defamatory third-party comments put on their sites.

According to the proposed Australian legislation, the social media firms, not the users, would be accountable for such defamatory content.

It would also try to prevent anonymous people from making defamatory remarks, she said.

“You should not be permitted to spread your hateful, defamatory statements using the shroud of online anonymity,” the attorney general warned.

According to her, the legislation would require social media networks to have an Australian-based nominated business.

Only if the platforms comply with the new legislation’s requirements to have a complaints mechanism in place that could give the details of the individual posting the comment, if necessary, could they defend themselves against being sued as the publisher of defamatory comment, according to Cash.

People could also file a “information disclosure order” with the High Court, requesting that a social media provider reveal details “to identify the troll,” according to the attorney general.

In other circumstances, she said, the “troll” may be asked to remove the comment, which could resolve the issue if all parties are pleased.

Anthony Albanese, Australia’s opposition leader, stated he would promote a safer internet environment for everyone.

Anthony Albanese, Australia's opposition leader, stated he would promote a safer internet environment for everyone.

He did, however, criticize some government officials of failing to propose steps to stem the spread of misinformation on social media.