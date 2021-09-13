The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has blocked a deal between Qantas and Japan Airlines.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on Monday firmly barred a price, code-sharing, and scheduling agreement between Qantas and Japan Airlines, citing consumer harm.

The two airlines would have worked together on pricing and flight schedules under the terms of the agreement.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission determined that the proposal would “remove competition” between two airlines that typically account for 85 percent of flights between Australia and Japan.

It had previously signaled that a denial was probable, but airlines hit hard by pandemic travel difficulties hoped for a reprieve in vain.

“As international travel restarts, the deal is likely to reduce competition, to the detriment of passengers traveling between Australia and Japan,” the watchdog stated.

To combat the spread of the coronavirus, Australia closed its international borders 18 months ago. During that time, travel between the country’s biggest cities has been disrupted on numerous occasions, wreaking havoc on carriers’ bottom lines.

Qantas voiced “disappointment” with the decision, claiming that the agreement would have aided in “ensuring a faster and sustainable recovery from COVID.”

From later this year, Australia’s borders are anticipated to gradually reopen to vaccinated visitors.

Qantas stated last month that revenue fell by Aus$12 billion (US$9 billion) in the previous financial year due to a drop in travel.

Thousands of workers have been furloughed after the corporation got more than a billion dollars in federal subsidies.