The attacker in Norway killed his victims with a’sharp object,’ not arrows.

The five victims of last week’s attack were killed by a “sharp object” used by the perpetrator, not a bow and arrows, according to Norwegian police.

“His bow and arrows were discarded or lost at some point,” police inspector Per Thomas Omholt told reporters.

He claimed the suspect killed “five individuals with a sharp item both in private addresses and in public spaces” during the incident in the small town of Kongsberg on Wednesday.

The nature of the sharp weapons was not specified by police, who had earlier stated that the suspect Espen Andersen Brathen was armed with a bow and arrows as well as two other weapons.

According to the police, they are currently interviewing witnesses.

“Everything indicates to a random selection of victims,” Omholt stated.

According to the authorities, arrows were used to shoot at a “double-digit” number of persons at the commencement of the attack, however no one was killed.

Brathen confessed to the five murders and the injury of three others during police questioning.

The 37-year-old Danish citizen has publicly revealed his conversion to Islam, prompting authorities to express concerns about radicalization.

Brathen is being held in a medical facility until the results of a psychological evaluation, which will determine if he can be held legally liable for his acts.

“In terms of motive, illness remains the most likely explanation. This hypothesis is also compromised when it comes to conversion to Islam “Omholt continued.

Andrea Meyer, 52, Hanne Merethe Englund, 56, Liv Berit Borge, 75, Gunnar Erling Sauve, 75, and Gun Marith Madsen, 78, were the five victims, four women and one man, who were identified by police on Saturday.

Brathen has lived in Kongsberg, a town of approximately 25,000 people 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Oslo, for years, and authorities have said he has a medical history, though no specifics have been released.

The man had also been on the radar of the Norwegian security services PST, which is in charge of counter-terrorism.

Police noted “fears of radicalisation” dating back to 2020 and before the attack in the days following the incident, saying they had been investigated at the time.

A initial warning was received in 2015, according to national broadcaster NRK, and PST cautioned in 2018 that the suspect could commit “a small-scale attack,” according to Norwegian media.

A video that Brathen allegedly posted to social media in 2017 was also released by the news website Nettavisen.