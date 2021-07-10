The Assassinated Haitian Leader’s Wife Speaks Out

The wife of dead Haitian politician Jovenel Moise, who was seriously injured in the attack that killed him, spoke out for the first time since the attack on Saturday, urging the country not to “forget its course.”

Martine Moise said in an audio message broadcast on her official Twitter account three days after her husband was shot dead in their house, “I am alive, thanks to God.”

“I am living, but Jovenel, my husband, has passed away,” she stated.

Pradel Henriquez, Haiti’s minister of culture and communications, confirmed the validity of the words made in Creole to AFP.

After the incident in the early hours of Wednesday, Martine Moise was transported to a Haitian hospital before being flown to Miami for treatment.

An armed commando of 28 men — 26 Colombians and two Haitian-Americans – stormed into the couple’s home and began fire, according to Haitian authorities.

So far, 17 people have been apprehended, and at least three people have been slain. According to authorities, a small number of people are still on the loose. There has been no mention of a motivation.

In her audio message, Martine Moise claimed, “The mercenaries invaded my home in the blink of an eye and riddled my husband with bullets… without even giving him an opportunity to say a word.”

“I’m crying,” she admitted, “but we can’t allow the country lose its way.” “We cannot allow his blood to be shed in vain.”

Her husband’s assassination has thrown Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, into anarchy.

The international community has urged the impoverished Caribbean country to hold presidential and legislative elections later this year despite grave uncertainty about its political future.

Martine Moise stated, “I will not abandon you.”

She vowed to engage in a direct Facebook conversation with Haitians “in the near future.”