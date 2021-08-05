The Asian markets have taken a hit as a result of the Delta, US data, and the prospect of a Trump recovery in China.

Following a sluggish start on Wall Street, Asian markets sank sharply on Thursday as traders digested mixed US data, concerns about the fast-spreading Delta virus, and signs that the Federal Reserve could start dialing back its ultra-loose monetary policy by the end of the year.

Concerns that China was targeting the online gaming sector next, following a crackdown on the country’s tech, private tuition, and real estate industries last month, fueled selling pressure.

The news that more than 200 million people have been infected with Covid-19 in just over 18 months underscored the enormous challenge countries face in controlling the epidemic, with the unequal deployment of vaccines raising fears about the virus’s global recovery.

The highly transmissible Delta strain is the current headache, pushing some governments to reintroduce lockdowns or other containment measures, clouding the economic picture.

The rise in cases across most of China, the world’s second largest economy and a major global growth driver, is a huge source of concern, according to some experts, and might stifle the country’s annual growth.

Officials in the United States said on Thursday that the mutation’s spread could have an impact on the labor economy.

Payroll services providers reported that private hiring in the United States fell to 330,000 in July, the lowest level since February. It was also less than half of the previous month and significantly below expectations.

“The labor market recovery continues to make inconsistent progress, but progress nonetheless,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP.

“Hiring bottlenecks continue to stifle stronger growth, especially in light of new Covid-19 worries about viral variants.”

The results gave investors pause ahead of Friday’s government employment report, which some analysts predicted would show a million-plus job growth.

They also countered news that economic activity in the vital US services sector reached a new high last month, thanks to more reopenings.

Fed vice chairman Richard Clarida’s comments increased the likelihood of the US central bank cutting back its massive bond-buying program and raising interest rates as early as 2023. The ultra-accommodative measures have been a major engine of the worldwide market rise since the March 2020 nadir.

As the economy recovers from the pandemic, he believes tapering of the quantitative easing program will begin later this year, with analysts predicting a move in November.

The comments follow a long-running debate regarding high increases in inflation as a result of reopenings and people finding jobs. Brief News from Washington Newsday.