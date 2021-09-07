The Asian markets have been buoyed by the prospect of a recovery, and Tokyo has broken through the 30,000 mark.

Though rising Delta coronavirus infections and concerns about a slowdown in the economic recovery continue to cast a shadow, Asian markets gained Tuesday, extending previous gains on optimism about the global outlook.

Following Japan’s prime minister’s announcement that he would step down, paving the way for a new big-spending successor, the Nikkei 225 momentarily broke 30,000 for the first time in five months on growing anticipation for a fresh injection of stimulus.

As the Delta variety sends new infections skyrocketing over the world, restraining consumer spending and pushing some nations to implement severe containment measures, the blockbuster growth that characterized the start of the year has dropped off in recent months.

Several markets, however, have continued to break new records or reach multi-year highs as a result of central banks around the world – particularly the US Federal Reserve – maintaining ultra-loose monetary policies that have kept borrowing costs low.

While it is widely expected that the generous handouts will come to an end as economies recover from the pandemic, officials have stated that they are not in a haste to taper just now as they monitor the impact of Delta.

And Friday’s large miss on US job creation boosted markets, implying that the Fed’s planned policy tightening will not likely begin until November or December, rather than September as previously forecast.

Tuesday’s trading started out cautiously, although most of Asia extended recent advances.

Asia had few triggers Monday due to a public holiday in the United States, but Shanghai, Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Manila, Mumbai, and Bangkok all reported gains. The only laggards were Seoul, Taipei, and Jakarta.

The news that Hong Kong’s government planned to partially open the city’s border with China next week, allowing 2,000 non-residents to enter per day boosted tourism-related businesses even more.

Tokyo’s stock market continued to rise on the back of stimulus hopes, while a reshuffle of the Nikkei 225 added to the positive sentiment.

The index has risen more than 4% since Thursday’s closing, before Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced his resignation and generated speculation about who might succeed him.

Last month’s data showed a forecast-busting increase in Chinese imports and exports, easing concerns about slowing growth in the world’s second largest economy. However, according to OANDA’s Jeffrey Halley, the figures will likely allow officials to delay adopting any new support measures.

"China's data will bear the brunt of recessionary concerns, but it may also