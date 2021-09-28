The Ashaninka indigenous people of Peru recall the horrors of war in the Amazon.

The Peruvian Amazon’s indigenous Ashaninka people hope that the Shining Path’s murderous Maoist group’s leader Abimael Guzman, who was cremated last week, has put an end to the war that saw them targeted in killings by the Shining Path in the 1980s.

The battle was a “disease,” according to the chief of the Otari Ashaninka community in the Pichari jungle district of Cusco.

David Barboza Vargas, whose village is surrounded by yuca, cocoa, and coca leaf plantations, was injured in the violence as his people used bows and arrows to fight back against the Shining Path’s rifles.

Barboza Vargas, who wore a colorful headdress of parrot feathers and hedgehog quills, told AFP that the 1980s were an illness of the Path for him.

“I don’t want to go back to that place.”

Barboza Vargas, 62, said of his people, “We are confident that this (war) has deceived our Ashaninka people throughout the Amazon sufficiently.”

The Ashaninka, Peru’s largest of 65 Amazonian indigenous communities, live in the country’s central and southeastern forests. During the Peruvian civil war, from 1980 to 2000, they were the principal Amazonian indigenous victims of the Shining Path.

Pichari, Barboza Vargas’ town, is located in Peru’s largest coca-growing valley, which is bounded by the Apurimac, Ene, and Mantaro rivers.

The VRAEM region is infamous for ongoing deadly conflicts between military and former Shining Path members who are now partnered with drug smugglers, according to officials.

Approximately 200 Ashaninkas dwell here in abject poverty, with their palm-leaf roofed shacks.

“They were slain with bullets while trying to go into the river,” Barboza Vargas said, his voice breaking as he described how he had lost numerous family members in the carnage.

The Ashaninka were caught in the crossfire between the guerilla organization and members of Peru’s security forces between 1986 and 1996, in a massacre that a Truth and Reconicilliation Committee (CVR) described as “genocide” against the Ashaninkas in the area.

6,000 individuals were killed, or about 10% of the group’s estimated population of 55,000 in 1993, and roughly 40 settlements were completely destroyed.

Shining Path guerillas kidnapped Ashaninka people and forced them to work as maids and agricultural hands, according to testimony gathered by the CVR in 2003. In order to generate more “soldiers,” women were raped.

Abel Casiano, the head of the Ashaninka Pitirinquini community, spent two years attempting to flee captivity after being kidnapped at the age of eight in 1986.