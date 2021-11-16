The approval of Nord Stream 2 in Germany has been halted, causing gas prices to skyrocket.

On Tuesday, Germany’s energy regulator halted the approval process for Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, inflicting another setback to the geopolitically delicate project and driving up Europe’s already-high gas costs.

The Swiss-based “Nord Stream 2 AG” operating business, according to the authority, must first comply with German legislation before being certified, potentially postponing the project’s start date.

Benchmark Gas prices in Europe increased by roughly 10% as a result of the revelation, adding to concerns on a continent already grappling with rising energy costs as winter approaches.

In recent weeks, critics have accused Moscow of deliberately restricting gas supply to Europe and driving up costs in order to speed the opening of Nord Stream 2, a charge Moscow rejects.

Nord Stream 2 is majority controlled by Russia’s state-owned gas company Gazprom. Uniper and Wintershall of Germany, Engie of France, Shell of the United Kingdom, and OMV of Austria are also involved.

The 10-billion-euro ($12-billion) project has been beset by delays for years, drawing harsh condemnation from Germany’s eastern European Union partners, such as Poland, as well as the United States.

The Baltic Sea pipeline will treble the amount of inexpensive natural gas flowing from Russia to Germany, which the EU’s largest economy claims is required to help it shift away from coal and nuclear power.

Opponents argue that the pipeline, which was recently completed, will increase Europe’s energy dependence on Russia, which already supplies a third of Europe’s gas.

Importantly, the pipeline avoids Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, denying the country vital transit revenues.

The project has been dubbed a “terrible deal for Europe” by Washington.

Ukraine, which has been at odds with Russia since Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014, has warned that the pipeline might be used as a “dangerous geopolitical weapon” by Moscow.

Nonetheless, as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to improve transatlantic relations, the US lifted sanctions on the project imposed by US President Donald Trump earlier this year.

The pipeline was ultimately finished in September, but it still needs to go through the approval procedure before it can be put online.

The 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) pipeline, like its predecessor, will be capable of transporting roughly 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia to Europe, with Germany serving as the primary transit center.

The certification procedure "shall remain frozen until the primary assets and personnel resources" have been transferred from the Nord Stream 2 parent company to a new German subsidiary that will own and operate the pipeline, according to Germany's energy regulator.