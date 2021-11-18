The Anti-France Protests in Pakistan are Fueled by Radicals.

They’ve terrorized religious minorities, incited anti-French riots, and rallied tens of thousands of zealous sympathizers to paralyze Pakistan with violent protests at any time.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party (TLP), whose head, Saad Rizvi, was released from detention on Thursday, has seen its influence grow in Pakistan in just five years, ushering in a new chapter in the country’s deadly fight against extremism.

After the Paris-based satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo republished cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed last year, the party, also known as the Movement at the Service of the Prophet, launched a campaign against France, which was deemed blasphemous by many Muslims.

However, the TLP first made news in 2016 when they protested the execution of Mumtaz Qadri, a bodyguard who assassinated the governor of Punjab over his stance on blasphemy, a highly controversial allegation in Pakistan that carries the death penalty.

Many people saw Qadri as a hero, which allowed the TLP’s founder, Saad Rizvi’s father Khadim Hussain Rizvi, an opportunity to turn the organization “into a movement,” according to analyst Khurshid Nadeem.

The TLP pushed federal law minister Zahid Hamid to leave the following year after a weeks-long sit-in effectively paralyzed Islamabad.

This surprised many, who questioned the young group’s capacity to persuade the Cabinet to comply with their demands.

They realized Rizvi had turned blasphemy into a weapon and radicalized large swaths of Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous region.

Pakistan has a history of extremism, but earlier groups, such as the Pakistani Taliban, were mostly focused on the Deobandi sect, which is a minority in Pakistan.

The TLP, on the other hand, has its doctrinal roots in Barelvi Islam, a mainstream group that is typically considered as moderate yet opposes blasphemy.

According to Madiha Afzal, a Brookings Institution fellow, Pakistan’s blasphemy laws “have become thoroughly internalised by and embedded in the population; that is the mentality that the TLP utilizes to gather support.”

“It would be a mistake to presume that TLP’s supporters are confined to a small group of bigots,” Michael Kugelman, a South Asia scholar at the Wilson Center in Washington, added.

After Asia Bibi, a Christian woman accused of blasphemy, was acquitted in 2018, TLP protests brought the country to a halt once more.

In a national election that same year, the party received more than two million votes.

The drawings were then reproduced in Charlie Hebdo magazine, causing controversy in Pakistan once more.

By April of this year, the anti-French protests had gotten so deadly that Paris had issued a warning. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.