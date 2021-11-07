The Anti-Covid Pill Era Has Begun.

What if a single medication may aid in the recovery of Covid-19 patients?

Merck and Pfizer, two of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, have disclosed promising results for oral medications, while an antidepressant has also showed promise, potentially opening up a new chapter in the fight against the epidemic.

They are pills that are taken orally as soon as the first signs of Covid-19 occur in order to avoid major illness and, as a result, hospitalization.

Since the beginning of the global health crisis, this type of treatment has been sought.

Merck and Pfizer claim to have achieved that elusive goal after months of research.

Merck said in early October that it was seeking FDA approval for its tablet molnupiravir, and Pfizer followed suit on Friday with paxlovid.

They’re both antivirals that work by decreasing the disease by lowering the virus’s ability to multiply.

Clinical trials conducted by both firms indicated a significant reduction in the probability of hospitalization.

Although direct comparisons of these efficacy rates should be avoided because to the varied trial protocols, those who took molnupiravir had their risk decrease by 50% and those who received paxlovid by nearly 90%.

According to a study published in the Lancet Global Health magazine in October by Brazilian experts, fluvoxamine, an antidepressant that is already available to the general public, has shown promising efficacy in preventing serious types of Covid-19.

It will be a big step forward in the fight against Covid-19 if the efficacy of these medications is confirmed.

They would be added to vaccinations to strengthen the world’s anti-viral arsenal.

Treatments, usually in the form of synthetic antibodies, are already available.

However, because these medications are injected and hence more difficult to administer, they are normally reserved for patients who have already developed severe symptoms of the condition.

A patient can be swiftly provided a tablet, which they can conveniently take at home.

Merck and Pfizer’s therapies, which have so far shown few side effects, would require 10 doses spread out over five days.

“The effectiveness of these antivirals could usher in a new era in our ability to avert the catastrophic repercussions of SARS-CoV2 infection,” said Stephen Griffin, a British virologist.

Because both Merck and Pfizer have just written statements and have not made the data from their clinical trials available, it has been difficult to adequately evaluate their treatments thus far.

In September, French infectious diseases expert Karine Lacombe warned that such pronouncements should be viewed with “caution” until the research are thoroughly examined.

She made a point. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.