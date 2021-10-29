The ANA forecasts an annual net loss of $880 million in Japan.

With travel demand slowing as the epidemic continues on, Japanese airline ANA forecasted an annual net loss and said it will cut 9,000 positions on Friday.

Instead of a profit of 3.5 billion yen, the company now predicts a net loss of 100 billion yen ($880 million) for the fiscal year ending in March.

“While international freight demand was strong,” it stated in a statement, “owing to a comeback of Covid-19 cases and the development of new variations, decreasing passenger demand continued globally during the first half of the fiscal year.”

“Domestic passenger demand has begun to show symptoms of recovery in association with the drop of reported Covid-19 cases (but) a full-fledged recovery of demand is taking longer than anticipated.”

By March 2026, the company expects to cut its entire staff by 9,000 people, to about 29,000, thanks to a hiring freeze and natural attrition.

“By becoming a smaller company, we will make it through the pandemic tunnel and emerge as a stronger group,” said Shinya Katanozaka, president of AHA Holdings.

The company forecasted yearly sales of 1.06 trillion yen, down from 1.38 trillion yen previously.

ANA Holdings lost 98.8 billion yen in the six months ending in September.