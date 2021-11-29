The American economy may be in the midst of a positive trend.

Strong job growth might put the US economy on a path to virtuous development.

According to a survey released by the US Department of Labor on Wednesday, Americans are returning to work in droves. In the week ending Nov. 20, initial unemployment claims fell to 199,000 from a revised 270,000 the week before. The four-week moving average of claims, a trend indicator, fell to a new pandemic low of 252,025, a new pandemic low.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said early in the month that the US economy added 531,000 jobs in October, up from a revised 312,000 jobs in September and above market expectations of 450,000 jobs.

According to the BLS, private firms in the United States recruited 571,000 jobs in October 2021, up from 568,000 in September, according to the ADP data.

In October, the jobless rate fell to 4.6 percent, with the number of long-term unemployed dropping by 357,000 to 2.3 million.

The labor market appears to be picking up steam, which is good news for the economy’s recovery path. Adding jobs equals more income, and more income means more spending, resulting in increased growth and consumption. Economists refer to this as the “virtuous cycle” of growth.

However, based on the release of a BEA report showing that U.S. economic growth has slowed, this does not appear to be the case. In the third quarter of 2021, real gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of the country’s output over a calendar year, increased at an annual pace of 2.1 percent, slightly below market expectations of 2.2 percent and far below the 6.7 percent increase in the second quarter.

According to Robert R Johnson, professor of finance at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business, the U.S. GDP growth slowdown may not be as bad as it appears.

“While the GDP data appears to be disappointing at first glance, when you look deeper into the figures, it is far more positive than it appears,” Johnson said. “The automobile industry is largely to blame for the drop in GDP growth since the second quarter. Due to a chip scarcity, that industry was suffering. We should expect a significant boost in GDP growth in the fourth quarter if supply chain constraints are overcome.” The recovery in job growth will more than compensate for the reduction in government benefits, allowing the US economy to rise once more.

On one hand, the promise of more economic growth is positive for Wall Street. It gives the top a lift.