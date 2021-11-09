The Amazon is being destroyed by a new gold rush.

Brazilian wildcat miner Antonio Silva struggles to explain why he joined the latest gold rush sweeping the Amazon, standing over a gaping pit in the middle of his modest farm.

The 61-year-old grandpa of six had intended to retire from illicit mining and the associated environmental harm.

He purchased this farm in rural Sao Felix do Xingu, in the southern Amazon, with the intention of establishing a cattle ranch on a previously deforested tract of jungle where he wouldn’t have to take down any more trees.

But then the epidemic struck, gold prices skyrocketed, and Silva — a fictitious name because the man is involved in illegal business — couldn’t resist the allure of quick cash.

He postponed his retirement plans and used his little resources to rent an excavator, employ four laborers, and excavate a hole the size of a huge home in the middle of his emerald meadows.

The hole, which is filled with murky gray-green water, is equipped with a pump mounted on a ramshackle raft that transports dirty silt to a sluice where gold may be sorted. He has only detected trace amounts thus far, much to his dismay.

“I’m well aware that this is incorrect. I am aware of the issues that mining can cause. I don’t have anything else, though “During the 1970s and 1980s gold rush, Silva worked at the famed Serra Pelada mine, which was famous for images of tens of thousands of mud-soaked men swarming its cavernous sides like ants, hauling sacks of dirt from its guts.

Poverty, greed, impunity, and record gold prices have encouraged a resurgence of illegal mining in the mineral-rich Amazon basin.

Illegal miners have responded by carving massive rust-colored wounds into the lush green of the world’s largest rainforest as investors sought a shelter from pandemic-induced economic instability in gold.

This year, mining has devastated a total of 114 square kilometers (44 square miles) of the Brazilian Amazon, equivalent to over 10,000 football fields.

Silva’s business is small, and the land he’s destroying is his own.

However, majority of the devastation occurs on federally protected indigenous reserves.

There, criminals using heavy machinery and ruthless tactics are laying massive mines, attacking towns, spreading disease, contaminating the water, and destroying the very communities that experts say are crucial to the Amazon’s survival.

Indigenous reservations cover 1.2 million square kilometers (450,000 square miles) in the Brazilian Amazon. Because of native living traditions, the majority of it is pure forest.