The Algerian War Archives in France Will Be Opened.

The government said on Friday that France will disclose classified police files from the Algerian war 15 years ahead of schedule in order to “look the truth in the eyes.”

During the 1954-1962 war of independence, the files cover judicial proceedings by French police and military personnel.

They are likely to prove French forces’ frequent use of torture and extrajudicial killings.

“With Algeria, we have a lot of things to reconstruct.” On BFMTV, Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot stated, “They can only be rebuilt on the truth.”

“I want us to be able to stare this question in the eyes — it’s disturbing, annoying, and it’s where history’s falsifiers are at work.” “A national story cannot be built on a lie,” Bachelot continued.

France is attempting to resolve a huge diplomatic crisis between the two countries with this announcement.

It began in October, when Algeria’s “political-military apparatus” was accused of rewriting history and fomenting “hate toward France” by President Emmanuel Macron.

For more than half a century, the tragedy of the Algerian War has poisoned French politics.

The war and former President Charles de Gaulle’s unexpected decision to grant Algeria independence in 1962, for which he suffered murder attempts and attempted military coups, are at the basis of today’s far-right nationalism.

When asked if there is a chance that torture cases will be discovered in the archives, Bachelot said: “It is in the country’s interest that they are recognized.”

“We must never be afraid of the truth.” It’s important to put it in context.” Macron, France’s first president born after the colonial period, has made it a point to confront the country’s history and forge fresh ties with former colonies.

He has acknowledged the assassination by French forces of anti-colonial activists such as Algerian lawyer Ali Boumendjel and communist activist Maurice Audin throughout the war.

Macron also criticized “inexcusable crimes” committed by police commanded by a former Nazi collaborator during a 1961 crackdown against Algerian pro-independence rallies in Paris, during which dozens of demonstrators were slain and their bodies thrown into the Seine River.

A report commissioned by the president earlier this year called for an Algerian conflict truth committee.

Macron, on the other hand, has ruled out an official apology, fearing that doing so would give his far-right opponents ammo in next year’s presidential race.

Despite his efforts at reconciliation, Macron's words about the current government, as published by Le Monde, have sparked one of the greatest diplomatic crises in years with Algeria.